July 2, 2025 12:00 PM 1 min read

Here's How Much $1000 Invested In Booking Holdings 5 Years Ago Would Be Worth Today

by Benzinga Insights Benzinga Staff Writer
Follow

Booking Holdings BKNG has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 13.23% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 27.79%. Currently, Booking Holdings has a market capitalization of $183.78 billion.

Buying $1000 In BKNG: If an investor had bought $1000 of BKNG stock 5 years ago, it would be worth $3,314.97 today based on a price of $5647.91 for BKNG at the time of writing.

Booking Holdings's Performance Over Last 5 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

BKNG Logo
BKNGBooking Holdings Inc
$5640.00-1.08%

Stock Score Locked: Want to See it?

Benzinga Rankings give you vital metrics on any stock – anytime.

Reveal Full Score
Edge Rankings
Momentum
84.81
Growth
41.65
Quality
Not Available
Value
17.07
Price Trend
Short
Medium
Long
Overview
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Comments

Connect With Us

instagramlinkedinyoutube

About Benzinga

Market Resources

Trading Tools & Education

Ring the Bell

© 2025 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved