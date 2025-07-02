Perimeter Solutions 10% Owner Makes $3.56M Stock Purchase

In a recent SEC filing, it was revealed that WindAcre Partnership Master Fund LP, 10% Owner at Perimeter Solutions PRM, made a noteworthy insider purchase on July 1,.

What Happened: LP demonstrated confidence in Perimeter Solutions by purchasing 254,600 shares, as reported in a Form 4 filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Tuesday. The total value of the transaction is $3,559,308.

Perimeter Solutions's shares are actively trading at $15.26, experiencing a up of 8.44% during Wednesday's morning session.

Get to Know Perimeter Solutions Better

Perimeter Solutions Inc is a solutions provider for the Fire Safety and Specialty Products industries. The Company's products and operations are managed and reported in two operating segments. Its Fire Safety segment provides fire retardants and firefighting foams, as well as specialized equipment and services typically offered in conjunction with the Company's retardant and foam products. The Specialty Products segment includes operations that develop, produce and market products for non-fire safety markets. Specialty Products segment is Phosphorus Pentasulfide (P2S5) based lubricant additives. P2S5 is also used in pesticide and mining chemicals applications, and emerging electric battery technologies.

Perimeter Solutions: Delving into Financials

Revenue Growth: Perimeter Solutions's remarkable performance in 3 months is evident. As of 31 March, 2025, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 21.99%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the company achieved a growth rate higher than the average among peers in Materials sector.

Analyzing Profitability Metrics:

Gross Margin: The company excels with a remarkable gross margin of 39.09% , indicating superior cost efficiency and profitability compared to its industry peers.

Earnings per Share (EPS): With an EPS below industry norms, Perimeter Solutions exhibits below-average bottom-line performance with a current EPS of 0.38.

Debt Management: Perimeter Solutions's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.57.

Market Valuation:

Price to Earnings (P/E) Ratio: The Price to Earnings ratio of 15.81 is lower than the industry average, indicating potential undervaluation for the stock.

Price to Sales (P/S) Ratio: The current P/S ratio of 3.64 is above industry norms, reflecting an elevated valuation for Perimeter Solutions's stock and potential overvaluation based on sales performance.

EV/EBITDA Analysis (Enterprise Value to its Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation & Amortization): The company's EV/EBITDA ratio 11.97 is below the industry average, indicating that it may be relatively undervalued compared to peers.

Market Capitalization Analysis: Positioned below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization faces constraints in size. This could be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

The Importance of Insider Transactions

In the complex landscape of investment decisions, investors should approach insider transactions as part of a comprehensive analysis, considering various elements.

Exploring the legal landscape, an "insider" is defined as any officer, director, or beneficial owner holding more than ten percent of a company's equity securities, as stipulated by Section 12 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. This encompasses executives in the c-suite and major hedge funds. These insiders are required to report their transactions through a Form 4 filing, which must be submitted within two business days of the transaction.

Highlighted by a company insider's new purchase, there's a positive anticipation for the stock to rise.

But, insider sells may not necessarily indicate a bearish view and can be motivated by various factors.

Exploring Key Transaction Codes

Taking a closer look at transactions, investors often prioritize those unfolding in the open market, meticulously cataloged in Table I of the Form 4 filing. A P in Box 3 denotes a purchase, while S signifies a sale. Transaction code C denotes the conversion of an option, and transaction code A signifies a grant, award, or other acquisition of securities from the company.

Check Out The Full List Of Perimeter Solutions's Insider Trades.

