EVP and CFO Of Keysight Techs Makes $2.01M Sale

On July 2, a recent SEC filing unveiled that Neil Dougherty, EVP and CFO at Keysight Techs KEYS made an insider sell.

What Happened: After conducting a thorough analysis, Dougherty sold 12,215 shares of Keysight Techs. This information was disclosed in a Form 4 filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Wednesday. The total transaction value is $2,010,591.

The latest market snapshot at Wednesday morning reveals Keysight Techs shares up by 0.02%, trading at $164.5.

Get to Know Keysight Techs Better

Keysight Technologies is a leader in the field of testing and measurement, helping electronics OEMs and suppliers alike bring products to market to fit industry standards and specifications. Keysight specializes in the communications market, but also supplies into the government, automotive, industrial, and semiconductor manufacturing markets. Keysight's solutions include testing tools, analytical software, and services. The firm's stated objective is to reduce time to market and improve efficiency at its more than 30,000 customers.

A Deep Dive into Keysight Techs's Financials

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Keysight Techs's financials over 3 months reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 7.4% as of 30 April, 2025, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company stands out with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Information Technology sector.

Key Profitability Indicators:

Gross Margin: The company sets a benchmark with a high gross margin of 62.33% , reflecting superior cost management and profitability compared to its peers.

Earnings per Share (EPS): Keysight Techs's EPS is significantly higher than the industry average. The company demonstrates a robust bottom-line performance with a current EPS of 1.49.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.5.

Understanding Financial Valuation:

Price to Earnings (P/E) Ratio: The current P/E ratio of 38.61 is below industry norms, indicating potential undervaluation and presenting an investment opportunity.

Price to Sales (P/S) Ratio: A higher-than-average P/S ratio of 5.62 suggests overvaluation in the eyes of investors, considering sales performance.

EV/EBITDA Analysis (Enterprise Value to its Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation & Amortization): With an EV/EBITDA ratio of 21.02, the company's market valuation exceeds industry averages.

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization surpasses industry averages, showcasing a dominant size relative to peers and suggesting a strong market position.

Why Insider Activity Matters in Finance

Insider transactions serve as a piece of the puzzle in investment decisions, rather than the entire picture.

Within the legal framework, an "insider" is defined as any officer, director, or beneficial owner holding more than ten percent of a company's equity securities as per Section 12 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. This includes executives in the c-suite and major hedge funds. These insiders are mandated to disclose their transactions through a Form 4 filing, to be submitted within two business days of the transaction.

The initiation of a new purchase by a company insider serves as a strong indication that they expect the stock to rise.

However, insider sells may not always signal a bearish view and can be influenced by various factors.

Navigating the World of Insider Transaction Codes

Delving into transactions, investors typically prioritize those unfolding in the open market, as precisely outlined in Table I of the Form 4 filing. A P in Box 3 indicates a purchase, while S signifies a sale. Transaction code C signals the conversion of an option, and transaction code A denotes a grant, award, or other acquisition of securities from the company.

