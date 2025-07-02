Amidst today's fast-paced and highly competitive business environment, it is crucial for investors and industry enthusiasts to conduct comprehensive company evaluations. In this article, we will delve into an extensive industry comparison, evaluating Meta Platforms META in comparison to its major competitors within the Interactive Media & Services industry. By analyzing critical financial metrics, market position, and growth potential, our objective is to provide valuable insights for investors and offer a deeper understanding of company's performance in the industry.

Meta Platforms Background

Meta is the largest social media company in the world, boasting close to 4 billion monthly active users worldwide. The firm's "Family of Apps," its core business, consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, and WhatsApp. End users can leverage these applications for a variety of different purposes, from keeping in touch with friends to following celebrities and running digital businesses for free. Meta packages customer data, gleaned from its application ecosystem and sells ads to digital advertisers. While the firm has been investing heavily in its Reality Labs business, it remains a very small part of Meta's overall sales.

Company P/E P/B P/S ROE EBITDA (in billions) Gross Profit (in billions) Revenue Growth Meta Platforms Inc 28.12 9.77 11 9.05% $22.52 $34.74 16.07% Alphabet Inc 19.62 6.18 5.99 10.3% $46.31 $53.87 12.04% Baidu Inc 8.50 0.79 1.60 2.89% $9.8 $14.96 2.98% Reddit Inc 30.51 12.67 18.72 1.2% $0.01 $0.36 61.49% Pinterest Inc 13.12 5.15 6.65 0.19% $-0.03 $0.66 15.54% Kanzhun Ltd 30.61 3.52 7.29 3.34% $0.44 $1.61 12.88% Trump Media & Technology Group Corp 15.97 5.51 976.43 -3.51% $-0.03 $0.0 6.58% CarGurus Inc 91.19 8.30 3.93 8.27% $0.05 $0.2 4.34% ZoomInfo Technologies Inc 84 2.01 2.94 1.6% $0.07 $0.26 -1.42% Weibo Corp 6.90 0.68 1.44 3.09% $0.11 $0.31 0.34% Yelp Inc 17.24 3.08 1.70 3.31% $0.05 $0.32 7.75% Tripadvisor Inc 35.56 2.55 1.10 -1.39% $0.01 $0.37 0.76% Hello Group Inc 7.91 0.87 1.04 3.21% $0.44 $0.95 -1.55% Ziff Davis Inc 18.17 0.73 0.99 1.37% $0.09 $0.28 4.5% FuboTV Inc 18.85 3.22 0.76 63.17% $0.21 $0.07 3.46% Taboola.com Ltd 92 1.17 0.71 -0.85% $0.01 $0.12 3.26% Average 32.68 3.76 68.75 6.41% $3.84 $4.96 8.86%

Upon analyzing Meta Platforms, the following trends can be observed:

At 28.12 , the stock's Price to Earnings ratio is 0.86x less than the industry average, suggesting favorable growth potential.

The elevated Price to Book ratio of 9.77 relative to the industry average by 2.6x suggests company might be overvalued based on its book value.

The Price to Sales ratio is 11.0 , which is 0.16x the industry average. This suggests a possible undervaluation based on sales performance.

The company has a higher Return on Equity (ROE) of 9.05% , which is 2.64% above the industry average. This suggests efficient use of equity to generate profits and demonstrates profitability and growth potential.

Compared to its industry, the company has higher Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, and Amortization (EBITDA) of $22.52 Billion , which is 5.86x above the industry average, indicating stronger profitability and robust cash flow generation.

The gross profit of $34.74 Billion is 7.0x above that of its industry, highlighting stronger profitability and higher earnings from its core operations.

With a revenue growth of 16.07%, which surpasses the industry average of 8.86%, the company is demonstrating robust sales expansion and gaining market share.

Debt To Equity Ratio

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio provides insights into the proportion of debt a company has in relation to its equity and asset value.

Considering the debt-to-equity ratio in industry comparisons allows for a concise evaluation of a company's financial health and risk profile, aiding in informed decision-making.

By considering the Debt-to-Equity ratio, Meta Platforms can be compared to its top 4 peers, leading to the following observations:

When comparing the debt-to-equity ratio, Meta Platforms is in a stronger financial position compared to its top 4 peers.

The company has a lower level of debt relative to its equity, indicating a more favorable balance between the two with a lower debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Key Takeaways

The low PE ratio of Meta Platforms suggests that the company's stock price is relatively undervalued compared to its earnings. In contrast, the high PB ratio indicates that investors are willing to pay a premium for the company's book value. The low PS ratio implies that Meta Platforms is generating strong revenue relative to its market capitalization. On the other hand, the high ROE, EBITDA, gross profit, and revenue growth highlight the company's strong profitability and growth potential compared to its industry peers in the Interactive Media & Services sector.

