Market Analysis: Microsoft And Competitors In Software Industry

Amidst the fast-paced and highly competitive business environment of today, conducting comprehensive company analysis is essential for investors and industry enthusiasts. In this article, we will delve into an extensive industry comparison, evaluating Microsoft MSFT in comparison to its major competitors within the Software industry. By analyzing critical financial metrics, market position, and growth potential, our objective is to provide valuable insights for investors and offer a deeper understanding of company's performance in the industry.

Microsoft Background

Microsoft develops and licenses consumer and enterprise software. It is known for its Windows operating systems and Office productivity suite. The company is organized into three equally sized broad segments: productivity and business processes (legacy Microsoft Office, cloud-based Office 365, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype, LinkedIn, Dynamics), intelligence cloud (infrastructure- and platform-as-a-service offerings Azure, Windows Server OS, SQL Server), and more personal computing (Windows Client, Xbox, Bing search, display advertising, and Surface laptops, tablets, and desktops).

Company P/E P/B P/S ROE EBITDA (in billions) Gross Profit (in billions) Revenue Growth Microsoft Corp 38.03 11.36 13.61 8.27% $40.71 $48.15 13.27% Oracle Corp 50.45 30.07 10.93 18.43% $6.83 $11.16 11.31% ServiceNow Inc 137.30 20.67 18.43 4.66% $0.72 $2.44 18.63% Palo Alto Networks Inc 113.55 18.22 15.77 3.85% $0.4 $1.67 15.33% Fortinet Inc 42.15 39.94 12.90 25.08% $0.56 $1.25 13.77% Gen Digital Inc 28.93 8.15 4.73 6.43% $0.53 $0.81 4.77% Monday.Com Ltd 303.46 14.17 15.41 2.57% $0.01 $0.25 30.12% CommVault Systems Inc 102.70 23.63 7.83 10.11% $0.03 $0.23 23.17% Dolby Laboratories Inc 28.62 2.82 5.58 3.61% $0.14 $0.33 1.38% Qualys Inc 29.54 10.54 8.63 9.75% $0.06 $0.13 9.67% Progress Software Corp 42.71 5.29 2.84 3.85% $0.08 $0.19 35.57% Teradata Corp 16.41 14 1.33 30.24% $0.09 $0.25 -10.11% Rapid7 Inc 58.63 29.29 1.79 5.98% $0.02 $0.15 2.51% N-able Inc 101.25 1.98 3.25 -0.93% $0.01 $0.09 3.91% Average 81.21 16.83 8.42 9.51% $0.73 $1.46 12.31%

By closely studying Microsoft, we can observe the following trends:

At 38.03 , the stock's Price to Earnings ratio is 0.47x less than the industry average, suggesting favorable growth potential.

Considering a Price to Book ratio of 11.36 , which is well below the industry average by 0.67x , the stock may be undervalued based on its book value compared to its peers.

The stock's relatively high Price to Sales ratio of 13.61 , surpassing the industry average by 1.62x , may indicate an aspect of overvaluation in terms of sales performance.

The company has a lower Return on Equity (ROE) of 8.27% , which is 1.24% below the industry average. This indicates potential inefficiency in utilizing equity to generate profits, which could be attributed to various factors.

The Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, and Amortization (EBITDA) of $40.71 Billion is 55.77x above the industry average, highlighting stronger profitability and robust cash flow generation.

Compared to its industry, the company has higher gross profit of $48.15 Billion , which indicates 32.98x above the industry average, indicating stronger profitability and higher earnings from its core operations.

With a revenue growth of 13.27%, which surpasses the industry average of 12.31%, the company is demonstrating robust sales expansion and gaining market share.

Debt To Equity Ratio

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio provides insights into the proportion of debt a company has in relation to its equity and asset value.

Considering the debt-to-equity ratio in industry comparisons allows for a concise evaluation of a company's financial health and risk profile, aiding in informed decision-making.

By analyzing Microsoft in relation to its top 4 peers based on the Debt-to-Equity ratio, the following insights can be derived:

Microsoft exhibits a stronger financial position compared to its top 4 peers in the sector, as indicated by its lower debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19 .

This suggests that the company has a more favorable balance between debt and equity, which can be seen as a positive aspect for investors.

Key Takeaways

For Microsoft in the Software industry, the PE and PB ratios suggest the stock is undervalued compared to peers, indicating potential for growth. However, the high PS ratio implies the stock may be overvalued based on revenue. In terms of ROE, EBITDA, gross profit, and revenue growth, Microsoft shows strong performance and growth potential compared to industry peers.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.