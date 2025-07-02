Here's How Much $1000 Invested In Amazon.com 20 Years Ago Would Be Worth Today

Amazon.com AMZN has outperformed the market over the past 20 years by 18.77% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 27.23%. Currently, Amazon.com has a market capitalization of $2.31 trillion.

Buying $1000 In AMZN: If an investor had bought $1000 of AMZN stock 20 years ago, it would be worth $126,540.01 today based on a price of $219.80 for AMZN at the time of writing.

Amazon.com's Performance Over Last 20 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

