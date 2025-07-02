July 2, 2025 10:00 AM 1 min read

$1000 Invested In Morgan Stanley 5 Years Ago Would Be Worth This Much Today

Morgan Stanley MS has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 9.98% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 24.48%. Currently, Morgan Stanley has a market capitalization of $227.65 billion.

Buying $1000 In MS: If an investor had bought $1000 of MS stock 5 years ago, it would be worth $2,906.60 today based on a price of $141.90 for MS at the time of writing.

Morgan Stanley's Performance Over Last 5 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

