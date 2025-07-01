July 1, 2025 7:45 PM 1 min read

Here's How Much You Would Have Made Owning CyberArk Software Stock In The Last 5 Years

CyberArk Software CYBR has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 15.39% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 29.65%. Currently, CyberArk Software has a market capitalization of $19.77 billion.

Buying $100 In CYBR: If an investor had bought $100 of CYBR stock 5 years ago, it would be worth $366.38 today based on a price of $393.00 for CYBR at the time of writing.

CyberArk Software's Performance Over Last 5 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

Overview
