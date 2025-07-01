July 1, 2025 6:45 PM 1 min read

$100 Invested In Crocs 5 Years Ago Would Be Worth This Much Today

by Benzinga Insights Benzinga Staff Writer
Crocs CROX has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 10.91% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 25.18%. Currently, Crocs has a market capitalization of $6.01 billion.

Buying $100 In CROX: If an investor had bought $100 of CROX stock 5 years ago, it would be worth $307.40 today based on a price of $107.15 for CROX at the time of writing.

Crocs's Performance Over Last 5 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

