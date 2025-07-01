July 1, 2025 5:15 PM 1 min read

Here's How Much You Would Have Made Owning Energy Transfer Stock In The Last 5 Years

Benzinga Insights
Energy Transfer ET has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 9.35% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 23.62%. Currently, Energy Transfer has a market capitalization of $61.33 billion.

Buying $1000 In ET: If an investor had bought $1000 of ET stock 5 years ago, it would be worth $2,886.55 today based on a price of $17.87 for ET at the time of writing.

Energy Transfer's Performance Over Last 5 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

Edge Rankings
Momentum
44.13
Growth
75.17
Quality
75.69
Value
80.50
Price Trend
Short
Medium
Long
Overview
