If You Invested $100 In This Stock 15 Years Ago, You Would Have This Much Today

Reliance RS has outperformed the market over the past 15 years by 3.11% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 15.57%. Currently, Reliance has a market capitalization of $16.99 billion.

Buying $100 In RS: If an investor had bought $100 of RS stock 15 years ago, it would be worth $909.00 today based on a price of $321.33 for RS at the time of writing.

Reliance's Performance Over Last 15 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.