$100 Invested In Spotify Technology 5 Years Ago Would Be Worth This Much Today

Spotify Technology SPOT has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 8.38% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 22.65%. Currently, Spotify Technology has a market capitalization of $148.12 billion.

Buying $100 In SPOT: If an investor had bought $100 of SPOT stock 5 years ago, it would be worth $277.55 today based on a price of $722.35 for SPOT at the time of writing.

Spotify Technology's Performance Over Last 5 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

