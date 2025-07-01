Competitor Analysis: Evaluating Microsoft And Competitors In Software Industry

In today's rapidly changing and fiercely competitive business landscape, it is vital for investors and industry enthusiasts to carefully evaluate companies. In this article, we will perform a comprehensive industry comparison, evaluating Microsoft MSFT against its key competitors in the Software industry. By analyzing important financial metrics, market position, and growth prospects, we aim to provide valuable insights for investors and shed light on company's performance within the industry.

Microsoft Background

Microsoft develops and licenses consumer and enterprise software. It is known for its Windows operating systems and Office productivity suite. The company is organized into three equally sized broad segments: productivity and business processes (legacy Microsoft Office, cloud-based Office 365, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype, LinkedIn, Dynamics), intelligence cloud (infrastructure- and platform-as-a-service offerings Azure, Windows Server OS, SQL Server), and more personal computing (Windows Client, Xbox, Bing search, display advertising, and Surface laptops, tablets, and desktops).

Company P/E P/B P/S ROE EBITDA (in billions) Gross Profit (in billions) Revenue Growth Microsoft Corp 38.44 11.49 13.76 8.27% $40.71 $48.15 13.27% Oracle Corp 50.38 30.03 10.92 18.43% $6.83 $11.16 11.31% ServiceNow Inc 139.50 21 18.72 4.66% $0.72 $2.44 18.63% Palo Alto Networks Inc 117.61 18.87 16.34 3.85% $0.4 $1.67 15.33% Fortinet Inc 43.51 41.22 13.31 25.08% $0.56 $1.25 13.77% Gen Digital Inc 28.53 8.03 4.66 6.43% $0.53 $0.81 4.77% Monday.Com Ltd 314.17 14.67 15.95 2.57% $0.01 $0.25 30.12% CommVault Systems Inc 103.68 23.86 7.91 10.11% $0.03 $0.23 23.17% Dolby Laboratories Inc 28.13 2.77 5.48 3.61% $0.14 $0.33 1.38% Qualys Inc 29.21 10.42 8.53 9.75% $0.06 $0.13 9.67% Progress Software Corp 49.16 6.07 3.27 2.51% $0.07 $0.19 28.88% Teradata Corp 15.82 13.50 1.28 30.24% $0.09 $0.25 -10.11% N-able Inc 101.25 1.98 3.25 -0.93% $0.01 $0.09 3.91% Rapid7 Inc 56.39 28.17 1.72 5.98% $0.02 $0.15 2.51% Average 82.87 16.97 8.56 9.41% $0.73 $1.46 11.8%

When conducting a detailed analysis of Microsoft, the following trends become clear:

The Price to Earnings ratio of 38.44 is 0.46x lower than the industry average, indicating potential undervaluation for the stock.

With a Price to Book ratio of 11.49 , significantly falling below the industry average by 0.68x , it suggests undervaluation and the possibility of untapped growth prospects.

With a relatively high Price to Sales ratio of 13.76 , which is 1.61x the industry average, the stock might be considered overvalued based on sales performance.

The company has a lower Return on Equity (ROE) of 8.27% , which is 1.14% below the industry average. This indicates potential inefficiency in utilizing equity to generate profits, which could be attributed to various factors.

Compared to its industry, the company has higher Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, and Amortization (EBITDA) of $40.71 Billion , which is 55.77x above the industry average, indicating stronger profitability and robust cash flow generation.

The gross profit of $48.15 Billion is 32.98x above that of its industry, highlighting stronger profitability and higher earnings from its core operations.

The company's revenue growth of 13.27% is notably higher compared to the industry average of 11.8%, showcasing exceptional sales performance and strong demand for its products or services.

Debt To Equity Ratio

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a key indicator of a company's financial health and its reliance on debt financing.

Considering the debt-to-equity ratio in industry comparisons allows for a concise evaluation of a company's financial health and risk profile, aiding in informed decision-making.

By evaluating Microsoft against its top 4 peers in terms of the Debt-to-Equity ratio, the following observations arise:

When considering the debt-to-equity ratio, Microsoft exhibits a stronger financial position compared to its top 4 peers.

This indicates that the company has a favorable balance between debt and equity, with a lower debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, which can be perceived as a positive aspect by investors.

Key Takeaways

For Microsoft in the Software industry, the PE and PB ratios suggest the stock is undervalued compared to peers, indicating potential for growth. However, the high PS ratio implies the stock may be overvalued based on revenue. In terms of ROE, Microsoft's performance is lower than industry peers, while its high EBITDA and gross profit margins indicate strong operational efficiency. The high revenue growth rate suggests Microsoft is expanding rapidly compared to competitors in the sector.

