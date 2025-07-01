Here's How Much You Would Have Made Owning Insight Enterprises Stock In The Last 15 Years

Insight Enterprises NSIT has outperformed the market over the past 15 years by 4.76% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 17.22%. Currently, Insight Enterprises has a market capitalization of $4.39 billion.

Buying $1000 In NSIT: If an investor had bought $1000 of NSIT stock 15 years ago, it would be worth $11,282.13 today based on a price of $138.09 for NSIT at the time of writing.

Insight Enterprises's Performance Over Last 15 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

