$100 Invested In HCA Healthcare 10 Years Ago Would Be Worth This Much Today

HCA Healthcare HCA has outperformed the market over the past 10 years by 3.78% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 15.28%. Currently, HCA Healthcare has a market capitalization of $95.14 billion.

Buying $100 In HCA: If an investor had bought $100 of HCA stock 10 years ago, it would be worth $415.96 today based on a price of $383.10 for HCA at the time of writing.

HCA Healthcare's Performance Over Last 10 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

