$1000 Invested In Charles Schwab 5 Years Ago Would Be Worth This Much Today

Charles Schwab SCHW has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 7.4% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 21.68%. Currently, Charles Schwab has a market capitalization of $165.78 billion.

Buying $1000 In SCHW: If an investor had bought $1000 of SCHW stock 5 years ago, it would be worth $2,732.55 today based on a price of $91.24 for SCHW at the time of writing.

Charles Schwab's Performance Over Last 5 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

Overview
