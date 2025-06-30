June 30, 2025 5:16 PM 1 min read

Here's How Much You Would Have Made Owning Philip Morris Intl Stock In The Last 5 Years

Philip Morris Intl PM has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 6.59% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 20.87%. Currently, Philip Morris Intl has a market capitalization of $283.49 billion.

Buying $1000 In PM: If an investor had bought $1000 of PM stock 5 years ago, it would be worth $2,584.87 today based on a price of $182.13 for PM at the time of writing.

Philip Morris Intl's Performance Over Last 5 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

PM Logo
PMPhilip Morris International Inc
$182.130.61%

Overview
