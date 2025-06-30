June 30, 2025 12:15 PM 1 min read

Here's How Much $100 Invested In Analog Devices 10 Years Ago Would Be Worth Today

by Benzinga Insights Benzinga Staff Writer
Follow

Analog Devices ADI has outperformed the market over the past 10 years by 2.67% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 14.15%. Currently, Analog Devices has a market capitalization of $118.16 billion.

Buying $100 In ADI: If an investor had bought $100 of ADI stock 10 years ago, it would be worth $374.43 today based on a price of $238.10 for ADI at the time of writing.

Analog Devices's Performance Over Last 10 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

ADI Logo
ADIAnalog Devices Inc
$238.100.48%

Stock Score Locked: Want to See it?

Benzinga Rankings give you vital metrics on any stock – anytime.

Reveal Full Score
Edge Rankings
Momentum
59.99
Growth
72.54
Quality
28.53
Value
12.16
Price Trend
Short
Medium
Long
Overview
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Comments

Connect With Us

instagramlinkedinyoutube

About Benzinga

Market Resources

Trading Tools & Education

Ring the Bell

© 2025 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved