$100 Invested In Amphenol 5 Years Ago Would Be Worth This Much Today

Amphenol APH has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 17.68% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 31.89%. Currently, Amphenol has a market capitalization of $118.60 billion.

Buying $100 In APH: If an investor had bought $100 of APH stock 5 years ago, it would be worth $408.59 today based on a price of $97.93 for APH at the time of writing.

Amphenol's Performance Over Last 5 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

