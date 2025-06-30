Competitor Analysis: Evaluating Microsoft And Competitors In Software Industry

In the fast-paced and cutthroat world of business, conducting thorough company analysis is essential for investors and industry experts. In this article, we will undertake a comprehensive industry comparison, evaluating Microsoft MSFT in comparison to its major competitors within the Software industry. By analyzing crucial financial metrics, market position, and growth potential, our objective is to provide valuable insights for investors and offer a deeper understanding of company's performance in the industry.

Microsoft Background

Microsoft develops and licenses consumer and enterprise software. It is known for its Windows operating systems and Office productivity suite. The company is organized into three equally sized broad segments: productivity and business processes (legacy Microsoft Office, cloud-based Office 365, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype, LinkedIn, Dynamics), intelligence cloud (infrastructure- and platform-as-a-service offerings Azure, Windows Server OS, SQL Server), and more personal computing (Windows Client, Xbox, Bing search, display advertising, and Surface laptops, tablets, and desktops).

Company P/E P/B P/S ROE EBITDA (in billions) Gross Profit (in billions) Revenue Growth Microsoft Corp 38.33 11.45 13.72 8.27% $40.71 $48.15 13.27% Oracle Corp 48.44 28.88 10.50 18.43% $6.83 $11.16 11.31% ServiceNow Inc 138.73 20.89 18.62 4.66% $0.72 $2.44 18.63% Palo Alto Networks Inc 115.27 18.50 16.01 3.85% $0.4 $1.67 15.33% Fortinet Inc 42.43 40.21 12.98 25.08% $0.56 $1.25 13.77% Gen Digital Inc 28.43 8 4.64 6.43% $0.53 $0.81 4.77% Monday.Com Ltd 308.09 14.38 15.65 2.57% $0.01 $0.25 30.12% CommVault Systems Inc 103.74 23.87 7.91 10.11% $0.03 $0.23 23.17% Dolby Laboratories Inc 28.05 2.76 5.46 3.61% $0.14 $0.33 1.38% Qualys Inc 28.84 10.29 8.42 9.75% $0.06 $0.13 9.67% Progress Software Corp 50.20 6.35 3.51 2.51% $0.07 $0.19 28.88% Teradata Corp 15.55 13.26 1.26 30.24% $0.09 $0.25 -10.11% N-able Inc 101.50 1.98 3.26 -0.93% $0.01 $0.09 3.91% Rapid7 Inc 55.37 27.66 1.69 5.98% $0.02 $0.15 2.51% Average 81.9 16.69 8.45 9.41% $0.73 $1.46 11.8%

By conducting a comprehensive analysis of Microsoft, the following trends become evident:

At 38.33 , the stock's Price to Earnings ratio is 0.47x less than the industry average, suggesting favorable growth potential.

Considering a Price to Book ratio of 11.45 , which is well below the industry average by 0.69x , the stock may be undervalued based on its book value compared to its peers.

The Price to Sales ratio of 13.72 , which is 1.62x the industry average, suggests the stock could potentially be overvalued in relation to its sales performance compared to its peers.

The Return on Equity (ROE) of 8.27% is 1.14% below the industry average, suggesting potential inefficiency in utilizing equity to generate profits.

Compared to its industry, the company has higher Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, and Amortization (EBITDA) of $40.71 Billion , which is 55.77x above the industry average, indicating stronger profitability and robust cash flow generation.

The company has higher gross profit of $48.15 Billion , which indicates 32.98x above the industry average, indicating stronger profitability and higher earnings from its core operations.

The company is experiencing remarkable revenue growth, with a rate of 13.27%, outperforming the industry average of 11.8%.

Debt To Equity Ratio

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a measure that indicates the level of debt a company has taken on relative to the value of its assets net of liabilities.

Considering the debt-to-equity ratio in industry comparisons allows for a concise evaluation of a company's financial health and risk profile, aiding in informed decision-making.

In terms of the Debt-to-Equity ratio, Microsoft stands in comparison with its top 4 peers, leading to the following comparisons:

Microsoft demonstrates a stronger financial position compared to its top 4 peers in the sector.

With a lower debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, the company relies less on debt financing and maintains a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

Key Takeaways

For Microsoft in the Software industry, the PE and PB ratios suggest the stock is undervalued compared to peers, indicating potential for growth. However, the high PS ratio implies the stock may be overvalued based on revenue. In terms of ROE, EBITDA, gross profit, and revenue growth, Microsoft shows strong performance and growth potential, outperforming industry peers.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.