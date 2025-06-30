In the ever-evolving and intensely competitive business landscape, conducting a thorough company analysis is of utmost importance for investors and industry followers. In this article, we will carry out an in-depth industry comparison, assessing NVIDIA NVDA alongside its primary competitors in the Semiconductors & Semiconductor Equipment industry. By meticulously examining key financial metrics, market positioning, and growth prospects, we aim to offer valuable insights to investors and shed light on company's performance within the industry.

NVIDIA Background

Nvidia is a leading developer of graphics processing units. Traditionally, GPUs were used to enhance the experience on computing platforms, most notably in gaming applications on PCs. GPU use cases have since emerged as important semiconductors used in artificial intelligence. Nvidia not only offers AI GPUs, but also a software platform, Cuda, used for AI model development and training. Nvidia is also expanding its data center networking solutions, helping to tie GPUs together to handle complex workloads.

Company P/E P/B P/S ROE EBITDA (in billions) Gross Profit (in billions) Revenue Growth NVIDIA Corp 50.89 45.89 26.27 23.01% $22.58 $26.67 69.18% Broadcom Inc 98.30 18.21 22.80 7.12% $8.02 $10.2 20.16% Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd 26.91 7.63 11.09 8.19% $608.71 $493.4 41.61% Advanced Micro Devices Inc 104.97 4.03 8.47 1.23% $1.59 $3.74 35.9% Texas Instruments Inc 39.22 11.47 11.85 7.08% $1.85 $2.31 11.14% Qualcomm Inc 16.18 6.28 4.22 10.3% $3.67 $6.04 16.93% ARM Holdings PLC 220.61 25.63 43.89 3.17% $0.46 $1.21 33.73% Micron Technology Inc 22.48 2.75 4.18 3.79% $4.33 $3.51 36.56% Analog Devices Inc 64.39 3.36 12.03 1.63% $1.2 $1.61 22.28% Monolithic Power Systems Inc 19.63 10.79 14.99 4.17% $0.18 $0.35 39.24% STMicroelectronics NV 25.51 1.52 2.29 0.32% $0.51 $0.84 -27.36% ASE Technology Holding Co Ltd 20.55 2.17 1.12 2.39% $27.16 $24.89 11.56% ON Semiconductor Corp 36.76 2.75 3.41 -5.78% $-0.37 $0.29 -22.39% United Microelectronics Corp 12.10 1.45 2.37 2.06% $23.86 $15.45 5.91% First Solar Inc 12.93 1.99 3.84 2.59% $0.35 $0.34 6.35% Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd 322.38 23.29 38.78 5.63% $0.03 $0.09 25.94% Skyworks Solutions Inc 29.22 1.89 3.05 1.11% $0.22 $0.39 -8.87% Qorvo Inc 144.55 2.29 2.15 0.93% $0.11 $0.37 -7.6% Universal Display Corp 32.49 4.48 11.48 3.93% $0.08 $0.13 0.62% Lattice Semiconductor Corp 135.65 9.75 14.19 0.71% $0.02 $0.08 -14.68% Average 72.89 7.46 11.38 3.19% $35.89 $29.75 11.95%

After a detailed analysis of NVIDIA, the following trends become apparent:

At 50.89 , the stock's Price to Earnings ratio is 0.7x less than the industry average, suggesting favorable growth potential.

With a Price to Book ratio of 45.89 , which is 6.15x the industry average, NVIDIA might be considered overvalued in terms of its book value, as it is trading at a higher multiple compared to its industry peers.

The stock's relatively high Price to Sales ratio of 26.27 , surpassing the industry average by 2.31x , may indicate an aspect of overvaluation in terms of sales performance.

The company has a higher Return on Equity (ROE) of 23.01% , which is 19.82% above the industry average. This suggests efficient use of equity to generate profits and demonstrates profitability and growth potential.

With lower Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, and Amortization (EBITDA) of $22.58 Billion , which is 0.63x below the industry average, the company may face lower profitability or financial challenges.

With lower gross profit of $26.67 Billion , which indicates 0.9x below the industry average, the company may experience lower revenue after accounting for production costs.

The company's revenue growth of 69.18% is notably higher compared to the industry average of 11.95%, showcasing exceptional sales performance and strong demand for its products or services.

Debt To Equity Ratio

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio assesses the extent to which a company relies on borrowed funds compared to its equity.

Considering the debt-to-equity ratio in industry comparisons allows for a concise evaluation of a company's financial health and risk profile, aiding in informed decision-making.

By considering the Debt-to-Equity ratio, NVIDIA can be compared to its top 4 peers, leading to the following observations:

NVIDIA is in a relatively stronger financial position compared to its top 4 peers, as evidenced by its lower debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12 .

This implies that the company relies less on debt financing and has a more favorable balance between debt and equity.

Key Takeaways

For NVIDIA, the PE ratio is low compared to peers, indicating potential undervaluation. The high PB and PS ratios suggest strong market sentiment and revenue multiples. A high ROE reflects efficient use of shareholder equity. The low EBITDA and gross profit may indicate room for improvement in operational efficiency. The high revenue growth rate signals strong performance in capturing market share.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.