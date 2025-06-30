June 30, 2025 10:15 AM 1 min read

$1000 Invested In This Stock 5 Years Ago Would Be Worth This Much Today

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals ALNY has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 2.17% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 16.39%. Currently, Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has a market capitalization of $41.78 billion.

Buying $1000 In ALNY: If an investor had bought $1000 of ALNY stock 5 years ago, it would be worth $2,172.18 today based on a price of $322.83 for ALNY at the time of writing.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals's Performance Over Last 5 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

