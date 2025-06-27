June 27, 2025 6:30 PM 1 min read

Here's How Much You Would Have Made Owning Marsh & McLennan Cos Stock In The Last 10 Years

by Benzinga Insights Benzinga Staff Writer
Marsh & McLennan Cos MMC has outperformed the market over the past 10 years by 2.78% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 14.26%. Currently, Marsh & McLennan Cos has a market capitalization of $106.91 billion.

Buying $1000 In MMC: If an investor had bought $1000 of MMC stock 10 years ago, it would be worth $3,791.86 today based on a price of $216.97 for MMC at the time of writing.

Marsh & McLennan Cos's Performance Over Last 10 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Overview
