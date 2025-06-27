June 27, 2025 6:15 PM 1 min read

Here's How Much $1000 Invested In Intuitive Surgical 20 Years Ago Would Be Worth Today

by Benzinga Insights Benzinga Staff Writer
Follow

Intuitive Surgical ISRG has outperformed the market over the past 20 years by 17.33% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 25.82%. Currently, Intuitive Surgical has a market capitalization of $191.75 billion.

Buying $1000 In ISRG: If an investor had bought $1000 of ISRG stock 20 years ago, it would be worth $98,896.23 today based on a price of $535.00 for ISRG at the time of writing.

Intuitive Surgical's Performance Over Last 20 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

ISRG Logo
ISRGIntuitive Surgical Inc
$535.000.15%

Stock Score Locked: Want to See it?

Benzinga Rankings give you vital metrics on any stock – anytime.

Reveal Full Score
Edge Rankings
Momentum
68.20
Growth
89.70
Quality
59.85
Value
10.87
Price Trend
Short
Medium
Long
Overview
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Comments

Connect With Us

instagramlinkedinyoutube

About Benzinga

Market Resources

Trading Tools & Education

Ring the Bell

© 2025 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved