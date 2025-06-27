Here's How Much $1000 Invested In Taiwan Semiconductor 15 Years Ago Would Be Worth Today

Taiwan Semiconductor TSM has outperformed the market over the past 15 years by 10.67% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 23.33%. Currently, Taiwan Semiconductor has a market capitalization of $1.19 trillion.

Buying $1000 In TSM: If an investor had bought $1000 of TSM stock 15 years ago, it would be worth $23,111.22 today based on a price of $228.57 for TSM at the time of writing.

Taiwan Semiconductor's Performance Over Last 15 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

