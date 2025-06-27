June 27, 2025 12:15 PM 1 min read

Here's How Much You Would Have Made Owning Eaton Corp Stock In The Last 10 Years

Eaton Corp ETN has outperformed the market over the past 10 years by 6.59% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 18.09%. Currently, Eaton Corp has a market capitalization of $140.50 billion.

Buying $1000 In ETN: If an investor had bought $1000 of ETN stock 10 years ago, it would be worth $5,255.84 today based on a price of $355.50 for ETN at the time of writing.

Eaton Corp's Performance Over Last 10 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

