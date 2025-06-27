$100 Invested In This Stock 15 Years Ago Would Be Worth This Much Today

Micron Technology MU has outperformed the market over the past 15 years by 7.12% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 19.8%. Currently, Micron Technology has a market capitalization of $140.36 billion.

Buying $100 In MU: If an investor had bought $100 of MU stock 15 years ago, it would be worth $1,525.78 today based on a price of $125.42 for MU at the time of writing.

Micron Technology's Performance Over Last 15 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

