Here's How Much You Would Have Made Owning Progressive Stock In The Last 5 Years

Progressive PGR has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 12.09% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 26.9%. Currently, Progressive has a market capitalization of $154.56 billion.

Buying $1000 In PGR: If an investor had bought $1000 of PGR stock 5 years ago, it would be worth $3,363.01 today based on a price of $263.66 for PGR at the time of writing.

Progressive's Performance Over Last 5 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.