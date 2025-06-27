June 27, 2025 11:30 AM 1 min read

$100 Invested In Westinghouse Air Brake 5 Years Ago Would Be Worth This Much Today

Westinghouse Air Brake WAB has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 14.53% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 29.34%. Currently, Westinghouse Air Brake has a market capitalization of $35.66 billion.

Buying $100 In WAB: If an investor had bought $100 of WAB stock 5 years ago, it would be worth $363.36 today based on a price of $208.38 for WAB at the time of writing.

Westinghouse Air Brake's Performance Over Last 5 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

