Lawrence J. Ellison Backs Up Beliefs With A Notable $814.10M Acquisition In Oracle Stock Options

In a recent SEC filing, it was disclosed that Lawrence J. Ellison, Executive Chairman at Oracle ORCL, made a noteworthy acquisition of company stock options on June 26,.

What Happened: Disclosed in a Form 4 filing on Thursday with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, Ellison, Executive Chairman at Oracle, made a strategic derivative acquisition. This involved acquiring stock options for 5,000,000 shares of ORCL, providing the right to buy the company's stock at an exercise price of $51.13 per share.

The latest update on Friday morning shows Oracle shares up by 0.53%, trading at $213.95. At this price, Ellison's 5,000,000 shares are worth $814,100,000.

Unveiling the Story Behind Oracle

Oracle provides enterprise applications and infrastructure offerings around the world through a variety of flexible IT deployment models, including on-premises, cloud-based, and hybrid. Founded in 1977, Oracle pioneered the first commercial SQL-based relational database management system, which is commonly used for running online transaction processing and data warehousing workloads. Besides database systems, Oracle also sells enterprise resource planning, or ERP, customer relationship management, or CRM, and human capital management, or HCM, applications. Today, Oracle has more than 159,000 full-time employees in over 170 countries.

Oracle: A Financial Overview

Revenue Growth: Oracle's remarkable performance in 3 months is evident. As of 31 May, 2025, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 11.31%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Information Technology sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Navigating Financial Profits:

Gross Margin: The company faces challenges with a low gross margin of 70.19% , suggesting potential difficulties in cost control and profitability compared to its peers.

Earnings per Share (EPS): Oracle's EPS is a standout, portraying a positive bottom-line trend that exceeds the industry average with a current EPS of 1.22.

Debt Management: Oracle's debt-to-equity ratio stands notably higher than the industry average, reaching 5.09. This indicates a heavier reliance on borrowed funds, raising concerns about financial leverage.

Insights into Valuation Metrics:

Price to Earnings (P/E) Ratio: The Price to Earnings ratio of 49.04 is lower than the industry average, indicating potential undervaluation for the stock.

Price to Sales (P/S) Ratio: A higher-than-average P/S ratio of 10.63 suggests overvaluation in the eyes of investors, considering sales performance.

EV/EBITDA Analysis (Enterprise Value to its Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation & Amortization): The company's EV/EBITDA ratio of 28.88 trails industry averages, indicating a potential disparity in market valuation that could be advantageous for investors.

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization is above the industry average, indicating that it is relatively larger in size compared to peers. This may suggest a higher level of investor confidence and market recognition.

Now trade stocks online commission free with Charles Schwab, a trusted and complete investment firm.

Why Pay Attention to Insider Transactions

Considering insider transactions is valuable, but it's crucial to evaluate them in conjunction with other investment factors.

In legal terms, an "insider" refers to any officer, director, or beneficial owner of more than ten percent of a company's equity securities registered under Section 12 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. This can include executives in the c-suite and large hedge funds. These insiders are required to let the public know of their transactions via a Form 4 filing, which must be filed within two business days of the transaction.

When a company insider makes a new purchase, that is an indication that they expect the stock to rise.

Insider sells, on the other hand, can be made for a variety of reasons, and may not necessarily mean that the seller thinks the stock will go down.

Understanding Crucial Transaction Codes

When dissecting transactions, the focal point for investors is often those occurring in the open market, meticulously detailed in Table I of the Form 4 filing. A P in Box 3 denotes a purchase, while S signifies a sale. Transaction code C indicates the conversion of an option, and transaction code A denotes a grant, award, or other acquisition of securities from the company.

Check Out The Full List Of Oracle's Insider Trades.

Insider Buying Alert: Profit from C-Suite Moves

Benzinga Edge reveals every insider trade in real-time. Don't miss the next big stock move driven by insider confidence. Unlock this ultimate sentiment indicator now. Click here for access.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.