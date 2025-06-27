In today's rapidly changing and fiercely competitive business landscape, it is essential for investors and industry enthusiasts to thoroughly analyze companies. In this article, we will conduct a comprehensive industry comparison, evaluating Apple AAPL against its key competitors in the Technology Hardware, Storage & Peripherals industry. By examining key financial metrics, market position, and growth prospects, we aim to provide valuable insights for investors and shed light on company's performance within the industry.

Apple Background

Apple is among the largest companies in the world, with a broad portfolio of hardware and software products targeted at consumers and businesses. Apple's iPhone makes up a majority of the firm sales, and Apple's other products like Mac, iPad, and Watch are designed around the iPhone as the focal point of an expansive software ecosystem. Apple has progressively worked to add new applications, like streaming video, subscription bundles, and augmented reality. The firm designs its own software and semiconductors while working with subcontractors like Foxconn and TSMC to build its products and chips. Slightly less than half of Apple's sales come directly through its flagship stores, with a majority of sales coming indirectly through partnerships and distribution.

Company P/E P/B P/S ROE EBITDA (in billions) Gross Profit (in billions) Revenue Growth Apple Inc 31.31 44.94 7.63 37.11% $32.25 $44.87 5.08% Super Micro Computer Inc 26.78 4.61 1.44 1.72% $0.14 $0.44 19.48% Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co 17.66 1.01 0.78 -4.4% $0.87 $2.17 5.87% Western Digital Corp 21.75 4.28 1.43 5.86% $0.28 $0.91 30.94% NetApp Inc 18.47 20.18 3.33 33.42% $0.43 $1.19 3.84% Pure Storage Inc 146.37 14.61 5.88 -1.1% $0.04 $0.54 12.26% Eastman Kodak Co 12.02 0.83 0.50 -1.66% $0.02 $0.05 -0.8% Turtle Beach Corp 19.09 2.36 0.78 -0.55% $0.0 $0.02 14.42% Average 37.45 6.84 2.02 4.76% $0.25 $0.76 12.29%

After a detailed analysis of Apple, the following trends become apparent:

A Price to Earnings ratio of 31.31 significantly below the industry average by 0.84x suggests undervaluation. This can make the stock appealing for those seeking growth.

It could be trading at a premium in relation to its book value, as indicated by its Price to Book ratio of 44.94 which exceeds the industry average by 6.57x .

The Price to Sales ratio of 7.63 , which is 3.78x the industry average, suggests the stock could potentially be overvalued in relation to its sales performance compared to its peers.

With a Return on Equity (ROE) of 37.11% that is 32.35% above the industry average, it appears that the company exhibits efficient use of equity to generate profits.

The Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, and Amortization (EBITDA) of $32.25 Billion is 129.0x above the industry average, highlighting stronger profitability and robust cash flow generation.

Compared to its industry, the company has higher gross profit of $44.87 Billion , which indicates 59.04x above the industry average, indicating stronger profitability and higher earnings from its core operations.

The company's revenue growth of 5.08% is significantly below the industry average of 12.29%. This suggests a potential struggle in generating increased sales volume.

Debt To Equity Ratio

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio indicates the proportion of debt and equity used by a company to finance its assets and operations.

Considering the debt-to-equity ratio in industry comparisons allows for a concise evaluation of a company's financial health and risk profile, aiding in informed decision-making.

By analyzing Apple in relation to its top 4 peers based on the Debt-to-Equity ratio, the following insights can be derived:

In the context of the debt-to-equity ratio, Apple holds a middle position among its top 4 peers.

This indicates a moderate level of debt relative to its equity with a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, which implies a relatively balanced financial structure with a reasonable debt-equity mix.

Key Takeaways

For Apple in the Technology Hardware, Storage & Peripherals industry, the PE ratio is low compared to peers, indicating potential undervaluation. The PB and PS ratios are high, suggesting overvaluation relative to industry standards. In terms of ROE, EBITDA, gross profit, and revenue growth, Apple demonstrates strong performance compared to its peers, reflecting a solid financial position and growth potential.

