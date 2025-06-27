June 27, 2025 11:00 AM 1 min read

$1000 Invested In This Stock 5 Years Ago Would Be Worth This Much Today

GE Aerospace GE has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 34.95% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 49.77%. Currently, GE Aerospace has a market capitalization of $273.28 billion.

Buying $1000 In GE: If an investor had bought $1000 of GE stock 5 years ago, it would be worth $7,569.50 today based on a price of $256.27 for GE at the time of writing.

GE Aerospace's Performance Over Last 5 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

