In the ever-changing and fiercely competitive business landscape, conducting thorough company analysis is crucial for investors and industry experts. In this article, we will undertake a comprehensive industry comparison, evaluating NVIDIA NVDA and its primary competitors in the Semiconductors & Semiconductor Equipment industry. By closely examining key financial metrics, market position, and growth prospects, our aim is to provide valuable insights for investors and shed light on company's performance within the industry.

NVIDIA Background

Nvidia is a leading developer of graphics processing units. Traditionally, GPUs were used to enhance the experience on computing platforms, most notably in gaming applications on PCs. GPU use cases have since emerged as important semiconductors used in artificial intelligence. Nvidia not only offers AI GPUs, but also a software platform, Cuda, used for AI model development and training. Nvidia is also expanding its data center networking solutions, helping to tie GPUs together to handle complex workloads.

Company P/E P/B P/S ROE EBITDA (in billions) Gross Profit (in billions) Revenue Growth NVIDIA Corp 50.01 45.09 25.82 23.01% $22.58 $26.67 69.18% Broadcom Inc 98.60 18.26 22.87 7.12% $8.02 $10.2 20.16% Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd 26.47 7.51 10.91 8.19% $608.71 $493.4 41.61% Advanced Micro Devices Inc 104.88 4.02 8.46 1.23% $1.59 $3.74 35.9% Texas Instruments Inc 39.07 11.42 11.81 7.08% $1.85 $2.31 11.14% Qualcomm Inc 16.14 6.26 4.21 10.3% $3.67 $6.04 16.93% ARM Holdings PLC 210.87 24.50 41.95 3.17% $0.46 $1.21 33.73% Micron Technology Inc 22.70 2.78 4.22 3.79% $3.95 $2.96 15.5% Analog Devices Inc 64.48 3.36 12.05 1.63% $1.2 $1.61 22.28% Monolithic Power Systems Inc 19.61 10.77 14.97 4.17% $0.18 $0.35 39.24% STMicroelectronics NV 25.54 1.52 2.29 0.32% $0.51 $0.84 -27.36% ASE Technology Holding Co Ltd 20.74 2.19 1.13 2.39% $27.16 $24.89 11.56% ON Semiconductor Corp 37.26 2.79 3.45 -5.78% $-0.37 $0.29 -22.39% United Microelectronics Corp 11.97 1.44 2.34 2.06% $23.86 $15.45 5.91% First Solar Inc 13.22 2.04 3.93 2.59% $0.35 $0.34 6.35% Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd 327.76 23.68 39.42 5.63% $0.03 $0.09 25.94% Skyworks Solutions Inc 29.16 1.89 3.04 1.11% $0.22 $0.39 -8.87% Qorvo Inc 143.09 2.28 2.13 0.93% $0.11 $0.37 -7.6% Universal Display Corp 32.52 4.48 11.49 3.93% $0.08 $0.13 0.62% Lattice Semiconductor Corp 136.49 9.81 14.28 0.71% $0.02 $0.08 -14.68% Average 72.66 7.42 11.31 3.19% $35.87 $29.72 10.84%

After examining NVIDIA, the following trends can be inferred:

At 50.01 , the stock's Price to Earnings ratio is 0.69x less than the industry average, suggesting favorable growth potential.

It could be trading at a premium in relation to its book value, as indicated by its Price to Book ratio of 45.09 which exceeds the industry average by 6.08x .

The stock's relatively high Price to Sales ratio of 25.82 , surpassing the industry average by 2.28x , may indicate an aspect of overvaluation in terms of sales performance.

With a Return on Equity (ROE) of 23.01% that is 19.82% above the industry average, it appears that the company exhibits efficient use of equity to generate profits.

With lower Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, and Amortization (EBITDA) of $22.58 Billion , which is 0.63x below the industry average, the company may face lower profitability or financial challenges.

Compared to its industry, the company has lower gross profit of $26.67 Billion , which indicates 0.9x below the industry average, potentially indicating lower revenue after accounting for production costs.

The company's revenue growth of 69.18% is notably higher compared to the industry average of 10.84%, showcasing exceptional sales performance and strong demand for its products or services.

Debt To Equity Ratio

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio helps evaluate the capital structure and financial leverage of a company.

Considering the debt-to-equity ratio in industry comparisons allows for a concise evaluation of a company's financial health and risk profile, aiding in informed decision-making.

When examining NVIDIA in comparison to its top 4 peers with respect to the Debt-to-Equity ratio, the following information becomes apparent:

Compared to its top 4 peers, NVIDIA has a stronger financial position indicated by its lower debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12 .

This suggests that the company relies less on debt financing and has a more favorable balance between debt and equity, which can be seen as a positive attribute by investors.

Key Takeaways

The low P/E ratio suggests that NVIDIA may be undervalued compared to its peers in the Semiconductors & Semiconductor Equipment industry. However, the high P/B and P/S ratios indicate that the stock may be overvalued based on its book value and sales. On the other hand, the high ROE, low EBITDA, low gross profit, and high revenue growth highlight NVIDIA's strong profitability and growth potential relative to its industry competitors.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.