$1000 Invested In CACI International 10 Years Ago Would Be Worth This Much Today

CACI International CACI has outperformed the market over the past 10 years by 7.59% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 19.01%. Currently, CACI International has a market capitalization of $10.23 billion.

Buying $1000 In CACI: If an investor had bought $1000 of CACI stock 10 years ago, it would be worth $5,753.12 today based on a price of $465.37 for CACI at the time of writing.

CACI International's Performance Over Last 10 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

