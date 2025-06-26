June 26, 2025 6:30 PM 1 min read

$1000 Invested In This Stock 5 Years Ago Would Be Worth This Much Today

by Benzinga Insights Benzinga Staff Writer
Cloudflare NET has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 24.96% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 39.65%. Currently, Cloudflare has a market capitalization of $66.10 billion.

Buying $1000 In NET: If an investor had bought $1000 of NET stock 5 years ago, it would be worth $5,438.91 today based on a price of $190.75 for NET at the time of writing.

Cloudflare's Performance Over Last 5 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

