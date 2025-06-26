June 26, 2025 12:45 PM 1 min read

Here's How Much $1000 Invested In Live Nation Entertainment 5 Years Ago Would Be Worth Today

Live Nation Entertainment LYV has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 12.28% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 26.93%. Currently, Live Nation Entertainment has a market capitalization of $34.40 billion.

Buying $1000 In LYV: If an investor had bought $1000 of LYV stock 5 years ago, it would be worth $3,297.58 today based on a price of $146.94 for LYV at the time of writing.

Live Nation Entertainment's Performance Over Last 5 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

Overview
