If You Invested $100 In This Stock 15 Years Ago, You Would Have This Much Today

Sanmina SANM has outperformed the market over the past 15 years by 1.56% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 14.22%. Currently, Sanmina has a market capitalization of $5.12 billion.

Buying $100 In SANM: If an investor had bought $100 of SANM stock 15 years ago, it would be worth $715.40 today based on a price of $95.80 for SANM at the time of writing.

Sanmina's Performance Over Last 15 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

Overview
