61K Reasons To Be Bullish On DLH Holdings Stock

Disclosed in the latest SEC filing, a significant insider purchase on June 25, involves Mink Brook Asset Management LLC, 10% Owner at DLH Holdings DLHC.

What Happened: LLC demonstrated confidence in DLH Holdings by purchasing 11,248 shares, as reported in a Form 4 filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Wednesday. The total value of the transaction is $61,743.

At Thursday morning, DLH Holdings shares are down by 0.0%, trading at $5.47.

Unveiling the Story Behind DLH Holdings

DLH Holdings Corp is a provider of technology-enabled business process outsourcing and program management solutions in the United States. The company offers services to several government agencies which include the Department of Veteran Affairs. The company is engaged in public health, performance evaluation, and health operations to solve the complex problems faced by civilian and military customers alike, leveraging digital transformation, artificial intelligence, analytics, cloud-based applications, telehealth systems, and others.

Unraveling the Financial Story of DLH Holdings

Negative Revenue Trend: Examining DLH Holdings's financials over 3 months reveals challenges. As of 31 March, 2025, the company experienced a decline of approximately -11.68% in revenue growth, reflecting a decrease in top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Industrials sector.

Profitability Metrics: Unlocking Value

Gross Margin: With a low gross margin of 20.18% , the company exhibits below-average profitability, signaling potential struggles in cost efficiency compared to its industry peers.

Earnings per Share (EPS): With an EPS below industry norms, DLH Holdings exhibits below-average bottom-line performance with a current EPS of 0.06.

Debt Management: DLH Holdings's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 1.44, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

Understanding Financial Valuation:

Price to Earnings (P/E) Ratio: The Price to Earnings ratio of 14.39 is lower than the industry average, indicating potential undervaluation for the stock.

Price to Sales (P/S) Ratio: The current P/S ratio of 0.21 is below industry norms, suggesting potential undervaluation and presenting an investment opportunity for those considering sales performance.

EV/EBITDA Analysis (Enterprise Value to its Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation & Amortization): DLH Holdings's EV/EBITDA ratio at 6.28 suggests potential undervaluation, falling below industry averages.

Market Capitalization: Indicating a reduced size compared to industry averages, the company's market capitalization poses unique challenges.

Why Pay Attention to Insider Transactions

Insider transactions serve as a piece of the puzzle in investment decisions, rather than the entire picture.

When discussing legal matters, the term "insider" refers to any officer, director, or beneficial owner holding more than ten percent of a company's equity securities, as stipulated in Section 12 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. This includes executives in the c-suite and significant hedge funds. Such insiders are required to report their transactions through a Form 4 filing, which must be completed within two business days of the transaction.

A new purchase by a company insider is a indication that they anticipate the stock will rise.

On the other hand, insider sells may not necessarily indicate a bearish view and can be motivated by various factors.

Deciphering Transaction Codes in Insider Filings

Investors prefer focusing on transactions that take place in the open market, indicated in Table I of the Form 4 filing. A P in Box 3 indicates a purchase, while S indicates a sale. Transaction code C indicates the conversion of an option, and transaction code A indicates grant, award or other acquisition of securities from the company.

Check Out The Full List Of DLH Holdings's Insider Trades.

