In the fast-paced and highly competitive business world of today, conducting thorough company analysis is essential for investors and industry observers. In this article, we will conduct an extensive industry comparison, evaluating Apple AAPL in relation to its major competitors in the Technology Hardware, Storage & Peripherals industry. Through a detailed examination of key financial metrics, market standing, and growth prospects, our objective is to provide valuable insights and illuminate company's performance in the industry.

Apple Background

Apple is among the largest companies in the world, with a broad portfolio of hardware and software products targeted at consumers and businesses. Apple's iPhone makes up a majority of the firm sales, and Apple's other products like Mac, iPad, and Watch are designed around the iPhone as the focal point of an expansive software ecosystem. Apple has progressively worked to add new applications, like streaming video, subscription bundles, and augmented reality. The firm designs its own software and semiconductors while working with subcontractors like Foxconn and TSMC to build its products and chips. Slightly less than half of Apple's sales come directly through its flagship stores, with a majority of sales coming indirectly through partnerships and distribution.

Company P/E P/B P/S ROE EBITDA (in billions) Gross Profit (in billions) Revenue Growth Apple Inc 31.40 45.07 7.65 37.11% $32.25 $44.87 5.08% Super Micro Computer Inc 25.33 4.36 1.36 1.72% $0.14 $0.44 19.48% Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co 17.78 1.02 0.78 -4.4% $0.87 $2.17 5.87% Western Digital Corp 21.42 4.22 1.41 5.86% $0.28 $0.91 30.94% NetApp Inc 18.55 20.26 3.34 33.42% $0.43 $1.19 3.84% Pure Storage Inc 144.55 14.43 5.80 -1.1% $0.04 $0.54 12.26% Eastman Kodak Co 11.83 0.81 0.49 -1.66% $0.02 $0.05 -0.8% Turtle Beach Corp 18.77 2.32 0.77 -0.55% $0.0 $0.02 14.42% Average 36.89 6.77 1.99 4.76% $0.25 $0.76 12.29%

Through a detailed examination of Apple, we can deduce the following trends:

At 31.4 , the stock's Price to Earnings ratio is 0.85x less than the industry average, suggesting favorable growth potential.

The elevated Price to Book ratio of 45.07 relative to the industry average by 6.66x suggests company might be overvalued based on its book value.

The stock's relatively high Price to Sales ratio of 7.65 , surpassing the industry average by 3.84x , may indicate an aspect of overvaluation in terms of sales performance.

The Return on Equity (ROE) of 37.11% is 32.35% above the industry average, highlighting efficient use of equity to generate profits.

With higher Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, and Amortization (EBITDA) of $32.25 Billion , which is 129.0x above the industry average, the company demonstrates stronger profitability and robust cash flow generation.

With higher gross profit of $44.87 Billion , which indicates 59.04x above the industry average, the company demonstrates stronger profitability and higher earnings from its core operations.

The company's revenue growth of 5.08% is significantly lower compared to the industry average of 12.29%. This indicates a potential fall in the company's sales performance.

Debt To Equity Ratio

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio provides insights into the proportion of debt a company has in relation to its equity and asset value.

Considering the debt-to-equity ratio in industry comparisons allows for a concise evaluation of a company's financial health and risk profile, aiding in informed decision-making.

When comparing Apple with its top 4 peers based on the Debt-to-Equity ratio, the following insights can be observed:

When evaluating the debt-to-equity ratio, Apple is in the middle position among its top 4 peers.

The company maintains a moderate level of debt relative to its equity with a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, suggesting a relatively balanced financial structure.

Key Takeaways

For Apple in the Technology Hardware, Storage & Peripherals industry, the PE ratio is low compared to peers, indicating potential undervaluation. The high PB and PS ratios suggest that the market values the company's assets and sales highly. In terms of ROE, EBITDA, and gross profit, Apple demonstrates strong performance compared to industry peers. However, the low revenue growth rate may raise concerns about future prospects relative to competitors.

