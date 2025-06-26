In the dynamic and cutthroat world of business, conducting thorough company analysis is essential for investors and industry experts. In this article, we will undertake a comprehensive industry comparison, evaluating Meta Platforms META and its primary competitors in the Interactive Media & Services industry. By closely examining key financial metrics, market position, and growth prospects, our aim is to provide valuable insights for investors and shed light on company's performance within the industry.

Meta Platforms Background

Meta is the largest social media company in the world, boasting close to 4 billion monthly active users worldwide. The firm's "Family of Apps," its core business, consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, and WhatsApp. End users can leverage these applications for a variety of different purposes, from keeping in touch with friends to following celebrities and running digital businesses for free. Meta packages customer data, gleaned from its application ecosystem and sells ads to digital advertisers. While the firm has been investing heavily in its Reality Labs business, it remains a very small part of Meta's overall sales.

Company P/E P/B P/S ROE EBITDA (in billions) Gross Profit (in billions) Revenue Growth Meta Platforms Inc 27.70 9.63 10.84 9.05% $22.52 $34.74 16.07% Alphabet Inc 19.05 6 5.82 10.3% $46.31 $53.87 12.04% Baidu Inc 8.56 0.79 1.62 2.89% $9.8 $14.96 2.98% Reddit Inc 28.39 11.79 17.42 1.2% $0.01 $0.36 61.49% Pinterest Inc 12.99 5.10 6.59 0.19% $-0.03 $0.66 15.54% Kanzhun Ltd 30.72 3.54 7.32 3.34% $0.44 $1.61 12.88% Trump Media & Technology Group Corp 15.98 5.51 976.98 -3.51% $-0.03 $0.0 6.58% CarGurus Inc 87.70 7.98 3.78 8.27% $0.05 $0.2 4.34% ZoomInfo Technologies Inc 81.17 1.95 2.84 1.6% $0.07 $0.26 -1.42% Weibo Corp 7.05 0.69 1.47 3.09% $0.11 $0.31 0.34% Yelp Inc 16.51 2.95 1.63 3.31% $0.05 $0.32 7.75% Tripadvisor Inc 32.05 2.30 0.99 -1.39% $0.01 $0.37 0.76% Hello Group Inc 8.03 0.89 1.05 3.21% $0.44 $0.95 -1.55% Ziff Davis Inc 17.88 0.72 0.97 1.37% $0.09 $0.28 4.5% Taboola.com Ltd 89.25 1.14 0.69 -0.85% $0.01 $0.12 3.26% Vtex 89.86 4.80 5.28 0.34% $0.0 $0.04 2.9% Average 36.35 3.74 68.96 2.22% $3.82 $4.95 8.83%

Through an analysis of Meta Platforms, we can infer the following trends:

With a Price to Earnings ratio of 27.7 , which is 0.76x less than the industry average, the stock shows potential for growth at a reasonable price, making it an interesting consideration for market participants.

With a Price to Book ratio of 9.63 , which is 2.57x the industry average, Meta Platforms might be considered overvalued in terms of its book value, as it is trading at a higher multiple compared to its industry peers.

With a relatively low Price to Sales ratio of 10.84 , which is 0.16x the industry average, the stock might be considered undervalued based on sales performance.

The Return on Equity (ROE) of 9.05% is 6.83% above the industry average, highlighting efficient use of equity to generate profits.

The company exhibits higher Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, and Amortization (EBITDA) of $22.52 Billion , which is 5.9x above the industry average, implying stronger profitability and robust cash flow generation.

The gross profit of $34.74 Billion is 7.02x above that of its industry, highlighting stronger profitability and higher earnings from its core operations.

The company's revenue growth of 16.07% is notably higher compared to the industry average of 8.83%, showcasing exceptional sales performance and strong demand for its products or services.

Debt To Equity Ratio

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio indicates the proportion of debt and equity used by a company to finance its assets and operations.

Considering the debt-to-equity ratio in industry comparisons allows for a concise evaluation of a company's financial health and risk profile, aiding in informed decision-making.

In terms of the Debt-to-Equity ratio, Meta Platforms stands in comparison with its top 4 peers, leading to the following comparisons:

When considering the debt-to-equity ratio, Meta Platforms exhibits a stronger financial position compared to its top 4 peers.

This indicates that the company has a favorable balance between debt and equity, with a lower debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, which can be perceived as a positive aspect by investors.

Key Takeaways

The low PE ratio of Meta Platforms suggests that the company's stock price is relatively undervalued compared to its earnings. In contrast, the high PB ratio indicates that investors are willing to pay a premium for the company's book value. The low PS ratio implies that Meta Platforms is generating strong revenue relative to its market capitalization. On the other hand, the high ROE, EBITDA, gross profit, and revenue growth highlight the company's strong profitability and growth potential compared to its industry peers in the Interactive Media & Services sector.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.