In today's rapidly changing and highly competitive business world, it is imperative for investors and industry observers to carefully assess companies before making investment choices. In this article, we will undertake a comprehensive industry comparison, evaluating NVIDIA NVDA vis-à-vis its key competitors in the Semiconductors & Semiconductor Equipment industry. Through a detailed analysis of important financial indicators, market standing, and growth potential, our goal is to provide valuable insights and highlight company's performance in the industry.

NVIDIA Background

Nvidia is a leading developer of graphics processing units. Traditionally, GPUs were used to enhance the experience on computing platforms, most notably in gaming applications on PCs. GPU use cases have since emerged as important semiconductors used in artificial intelligence. Nvidia not only offers AI GPUs, but also a software platform, Cuda, used for AI model development and training. Nvidia is also expanding its data center networking solutions, helping to tie GPUs together to handle complex workloads.

Company P/E P/B P/S ROE EBITDA (in billions) Gross Profit (in billions) Revenue Growth NVIDIA Corp 49.78 44.88 25.70 23.01% $22.58 $26.67 69.18% Broadcom Inc 96.59 17.89 22.40 7.12% $8.02 $10.2 20.16% Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd 26.51 7.52 10.92 8.19% $608.71 $493.4 41.61% Advanced Micro Devices Inc 104.67 4.02 8.44 1.23% $1.59 $3.74 35.9% Texas Instruments Inc 38.90 11.37 11.76 7.08% $1.85 $2.31 11.14% Qualcomm Inc 15.91 6.17 4.15 10.3% $3.67 $6.04 16.93% ARM Holdings PLC 209.75 24.37 41.73 3.17% $0.46 $1.21 33.73% Micron Technology Inc 22.93 2.80 4.26 3.32% $3.95 $2.96 38.27% Analog Devices Inc 63.77 3.33 11.92 1.63% $1.2 $1.61 22.28% Monolithic Power Systems Inc 19.28 10.59 14.72 4.17% $0.18 $0.35 39.24% STMicroelectronics NV 25.37 1.51 2.28 0.32% $0.51 $0.84 -27.36% ASE Technology Holding Co Ltd 20.82 2.20 1.14 2.39% $27.16 $24.89 11.56% ON Semiconductor Corp 37.32 2.80 3.46 -5.78% $-0.37 $0.29 -22.39% United Microelectronics Corp 12.20 1.46 2.39 2.06% $23.86 $15.45 5.91% First Solar Inc 12.97 2 3.86 2.59% $0.35 $0.34 6.35% Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd 317.93 22.97 38.24 5.63% $0.03 $0.09 25.94% Skyworks Solutions Inc 29.01 1.88 3.02 1.11% $0.22 $0.39 -8.87% Qorvo Inc 142.66 2.27 2.12 0.93% $0.11 $0.37 -7.6% Universal Display Corp 32.44 4.47 11.47 3.93% $0.08 $0.13 0.62% Lattice Semiconductor Corp 137.32 9.87 14.37 0.71% $0.02 $0.08 -14.68% Average 71.91 7.34 11.19 3.16% $35.87 $29.72 12.04%

Upon a comprehensive analysis of NVIDIA, the following trends can be discerned:

A Price to Earnings ratio of 49.78 significantly below the industry average by 0.69x suggests undervaluation. This can make the stock appealing for those seeking growth.

With a Price to Book ratio of 44.88 , which is 6.11x the industry average, NVIDIA might be considered overvalued in terms of its book value, as it is trading at a higher multiple compared to its industry peers.

With a relatively high Price to Sales ratio of 25.7 , which is 2.3x the industry average, the stock might be considered overvalued based on sales performance.

The company has a higher Return on Equity (ROE) of 23.01% , which is 19.85% above the industry average. This suggests efficient use of equity to generate profits and demonstrates profitability and growth potential.

Compared to its industry, the company has lower Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, and Amortization (EBITDA) of $22.58 Billion , which is 0.63x below the industry average, potentially indicating lower profitability or financial challenges.

With lower gross profit of $26.67 Billion , which indicates 0.9x below the industry average, the company may experience lower revenue after accounting for production costs.

The company's revenue growth of 69.18% exceeds the industry average of 12.04%, indicating strong sales performance and market outperformance.

Debt To Equity Ratio

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio provides insights into the proportion of debt a company has in relation to its equity and asset value.

Considering the debt-to-equity ratio in industry comparisons allows for a concise evaluation of a company's financial health and risk profile, aiding in informed decision-making.

By considering the Debt-to-Equity ratio, NVIDIA can be compared to its top 4 peers, leading to the following observations:

When comparing the debt-to-equity ratio, NVIDIA is in a stronger financial position compared to its top 4 peers.

The company has a lower level of debt relative to its equity, indicating a more favorable balance between the two with a lower debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Key Takeaways

For NVIDIA, the PE ratio is low compared to peers, indicating potential undervaluation. The high PB and PS ratios suggest strong market sentiment and revenue multiples. The high ROE reflects efficient use of shareholder funds, while low EBITDA and gross profit may indicate operational challenges. The high revenue growth signifies strong top-line performance relative to industry peers in the Semiconductors & Semiconductor Equipment sector.

