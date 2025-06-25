June 25, 2025 6:15 PM 1 min read

$1000 Invested In This Stock 5 Years Ago Would Be Worth This Much Today

Deere DE has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 11.87% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 26.38%. Currently, Deere has a market capitalization of $138.01 billion.

Buying $1000 In DE: If an investor had bought $1000 of DE stock 5 years ago, it would be worth $3,296.73 today based on a price of $506.74 for DE at the time of writing.

Deere's Performance Over Last 5 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

