If You Invested $1000 In This Stock 10 Years Ago, You Would Have This Much Today

RBC Bearings RBC has outperformed the market over the past 10 years by 6.73% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 18.16%. Currently, RBC Bearings has a market capitalization of $11.97 billion.

Buying $1000 In RBC: If an investor had bought $1000 of RBC stock 10 years ago, it would be worth $5,331.61 today based on a price of $380.57 for RBC at the time of writing.

RBC Bearings's Performance Over Last 10 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

