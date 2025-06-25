June 25, 2025 4:45 PM 1 min read

$1000 Invested In This Stock 10 Years Ago Would Be Worth This Much Today

PTC PTC has outperformed the market over the past 10 years by 3.76% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 15.18%. Currently, PTC has a market capitalization of $20.29 billion.

Buying $1000 In PTC: If an investor had bought $1000 of PTC stock 10 years ago, it would be worth $4,111.19 today based on a price of $168.60 for PTC at the time of writing.

PTC's Performance Over Last 10 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

