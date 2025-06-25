June 25, 2025 12:51 PM 1 min read

If You Invested $1000 In This Stock 5 Years Ago, You Would Have This Much Today

by Benzinga Insights Benzinga Staff Writer
Follow

Williams Companies WMB has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 11.64% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 26.14%. Currently, Williams Companies has a market capitalization of $74.26 billion.

Buying $1000 In WMB: If an investor had bought $1000 of WMB stock 5 years ago, it would be worth $3,306.21 today based on a price of $60.82 for WMB at the time of writing.

Williams Companies's Performance Over Last 5 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

WMB Logo
WMBWilliams Companies Inc
$60.73-0.63%

Stock Score Locked: Want to See it?

Benzinga Rankings give you vital metrics on any stock – anytime.

Reveal Full Score
Edge Rankings
Momentum
84.93
Growth
61.60
Quality
53.77
Value
26.06
Price Trend
Short
Medium
Long
Overview
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Comments

Connect With Us

instagramlinkedinyoutube

About Benzinga

Market Resources

Trading Tools & Education

Ring the Bell

© 2025 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved