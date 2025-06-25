Here's How Much You Would Have Made Owning Fair Isaac Stock In The Last 15 Years

Fair Isaac FICO has outperformed the market over the past 15 years by 22.18% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 34.77%. Currently, Fair Isaac has a market capitalization of $46.89 billion.

Buying $100 In FICO: If an investor had bought $100 of FICO stock 15 years ago, it would be worth $8,892.73 today based on a price of $1926.52 for FICO at the time of writing.

Fair Isaac's Performance Over Last 15 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

