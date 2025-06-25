Smart Money Move: CLINT COGHILL Grabs $550K Worth Of Amplify Energy Stock

A new SEC filing reveals that CLINT COGHILL, Director at Amplify Energy AMPY, made a notable insider purchase on June 24,.

What Happened: COGHILL's recent purchase of 150,000 shares of Amplify Energy, disclosed in a Form 4 filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Tuesday, reflects confidence in the company's potential. The total transaction value is $550,500.

In the Wednesday's morning session, Amplify Energy's shares are currently trading at $3.5, experiencing a up of 9.72%.

About Amplify Energy

Amplify Energy Corp is an independent oil and natural gas company engaged in the acquisition, development, exploitation, and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company's oil and natural gas properties are located in large, mature oil and natural gas reservoirs. The company assets consists of producing oil and natural gas properties located in Oklahoma, the Rockies, federal waters offshore Southern California, East Texas/North Louisiana and Eagle Ford.

Amplify Energy: Financial Performance Dissected

Revenue Growth: Amplify Energy's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has faced challenges. As of 31 March, 2025, the company experienced a revenue decline of approximately -5.57%. This indicates a decrease in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Energy sector.

Analyzing Profitability Metrics:

Gross Margin: With a low gross margin of 30.33% , the company exhibits below-average profitability, signaling potential struggles in cost efficiency compared to its industry peers.

Earnings per Share (EPS): Amplify Energy's EPS is below the industry average. The company faced challenges with a current EPS of -0.15. This suggests a potential decline in earnings.

Debt Management: Amplify Energy's debt-to-equity ratio stands notably higher than the industry average, reaching 0.32. This indicates a heavier reliance on borrowed funds, raising concerns about financial leverage.

Financial Valuation:

Price to Earnings (P/E) Ratio: The current Price to Earnings ratio of 7.97 is higher than the industry average, indicating the stock is priced at a premium level according to the market sentiment.

Price to Sales (P/S) Ratio: The Price to Sales ratio is 0.44 , which is lower than the industry average. This suggests a possible undervaluation based on sales performance.

EV/EBITDA Analysis (Enterprise Value to its Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation & Amortization): Amplify Energy's EV/EBITDA ratio of 3.81 exceeds industry averages, indicating a premium valuation in the market

Market Capitalization Analysis: Reflecting a smaller scale, the company's market capitalization is positioned below industry averages. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Why Insider Transactions Are Important

Insider transactions contribute to decision-making but should be supplemented by a comprehensive investment analysis.

Considering the legal perspective, an "insider" is defined as any officer, director, or beneficial owner holding more than ten percent of a company's equity securities, according to Section 12 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. This includes executives in the c-suite and major hedge funds. These insiders are mandated to disclose their transactions through a Form 4 filing, to be submitted within two business days of the transaction.

Pointing towards optimism, a company insider's new purchase signals their positive anticipation for the stock to rise.

Nevertheless, insider sells may not necessarily indicate a bearish view and can be influenced by various factors.

Breaking Down the Significance of Transaction Codes

When dissecting transactions, the focal point for investors is often those occurring in the open market, meticulously detailed in Table I of the Form 4 filing. A P in Box 3 denotes a purchase, while S signifies a sale. Transaction code C indicates the conversion of an option, and transaction code A denotes a grant, award, or other acquisition of securities from the company.

