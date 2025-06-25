Insights Into Microsoft's Performance Versus Peers In Software Sector

In the dynamic and fiercely competitive business environment, conducting a thorough analysis of companies is crucial for investors and industry enthusiasts. In this article, we will perform an extensive industry comparison, evaluating Microsoft MSFT in relation to its major competitors in the Software industry. By closely examining crucial financial metrics, market position, and growth prospects, we aim to offer valuable insights for investors and shed light on company's performance within the industry.

Microsoft Background

Microsoft develops and licenses consumer and enterprise software. It is known for its Windows operating systems and Office productivity suite. The company is organized into three equally sized broad segments: productivity and business processes (legacy Microsoft Office, cloud-based Office 365, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype, LinkedIn, Dynamics), intelligence cloud (infrastructure- and platform-as-a-service offerings Azure, Windows Server OS, SQL Server), and more personal computing (Windows Client, Xbox, Bing search, display advertising, and Surface laptops, tablets, and desktops).

Company P/E P/B P/S ROE EBITDA (in billions) Gross Profit (in billions) Revenue Growth Microsoft Corp 37.88 11.32 13.56 8.27% $40.71 $48.15 13.27% Oracle Corp 49.60 29.57 10.75 18.43% $6.83 $11.16 11.31% ServiceNow Inc 135.19 20.36 18.14 4.66% $0.72 $2.44 18.63% Palo Alto Networks Inc 115.91 18.60 16.10 3.85% $0.4 $1.67 15.33% Fortinet Inc 42.97 40.72 13.15 25.08% $0.56 $1.25 13.77% Gen Digital Inc 28.51 8.03 4.66 6.43% $0.53 $0.81 4.77% Monday.Com Ltd 300.33 13.85 15.25 2.57% $0.01 $0.25 30.12% CommVault Systems Inc 101.49 23.14 7.74 10.11% $0.03 $0.23 23.17% Dolby Laboratories Inc 28.09 2.77 5.47 3.61% $0.14 $0.33 1.38% Qualys Inc 28.63 10.21 8.36 9.75% $0.06 $0.13 9.67% Progress Software Corp 50.83 6.43 3.56 2.51% $0.07 $0.19 28.88% Teradata Corp 15.48 13.20 1.25 30.24% $0.09 $0.25 -10.11% Rapid7 Inc 57.07 28.51 1.74 5.98% $0.02 $0.15 2.51% N-able Inc 96 1.87 3.08 -0.93% $0.01 $0.09 3.91% Average 80.78 16.71 8.4 9.41% $0.73 $1.46 11.8%

By carefully studying Microsoft, we can deduce the following trends:

The stock's Price to Earnings ratio of 37.88 is lower than the industry average by 0.47x , suggesting potential value in the eyes of market participants.

With a Price to Book ratio of 11.32 , significantly falling below the industry average by 0.68x , it suggests undervaluation and the possibility of untapped growth prospects.

The Price to Sales ratio of 13.56 , which is 1.61x the industry average, suggests the stock could potentially be overvalued in relation to its sales performance compared to its peers.

The company has a lower Return on Equity (ROE) of 8.27% , which is 1.14% below the industry average. This indicates potential inefficiency in utilizing equity to generate profits, which could be attributed to various factors.

The company exhibits higher Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, and Amortization (EBITDA) of $40.71 Billion , which is 55.77x above the industry average, implying stronger profitability and robust cash flow generation.

Compared to its industry, the company has higher gross profit of $48.15 Billion , which indicates 32.98x above the industry average, indicating stronger profitability and higher earnings from its core operations.

The company's revenue growth of 13.27% exceeds the industry average of 11.8%, indicating strong sales performance and market outperformance.

Debt To Equity Ratio

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio gauges the extent to which a company has financed its operations through debt relative to equity.

Considering the debt-to-equity ratio in industry comparisons allows for a concise evaluation of a company's financial health and risk profile, aiding in informed decision-making.

By evaluating Microsoft against its top 4 peers in terms of the Debt-to-Equity ratio, the following observations arise:

Microsoft demonstrates a stronger financial position compared to its top 4 peers in the sector.

With a lower debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, the company relies less on debt financing and maintains a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

Key Takeaways

For Microsoft in the Software industry, the PE and PB ratios suggest that the stock is undervalued compared to its peers. However, the high PS ratio indicates that the stock may be overvalued based on revenue. In terms of ROE, Microsoft is performing below average, while its high EBITDA and gross profit margins indicate strong operational efficiency. Additionally, the high revenue growth rate suggests potential for future expansion and market dominance.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.