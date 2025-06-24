June 24, 2025 7:45 PM 1 min read

$1000 Invested In Jones Lang LaSalle 5 Years Ago Would Be Worth This Much Today

by Benzinga Insights Benzinga Staff Writer
Follow

Jones Lang LaSalle JLL has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 5.12% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 19.91%. Currently, Jones Lang LaSalle has a market capitalization of $11.91 billion.

Buying $1000 In JLL: If an investor had bought $1000 of JLL stock 5 years ago, it would be worth $2,556.87 today based on a price of $250.88 for JLL at the time of writing.

Jones Lang LaSalle's Performance Over Last 5 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

JLL Logo
JLLJones Lang LaSalle Inc
$250.881.33%

Stock Score Locked: Want to See it?

Benzinga Rankings give you vital metrics on any stock – anytime.

Reveal Full Score
Edge Rankings
Momentum
55.78
Growth
96.79
Quality
69.87
Value
59.73
Price Trend
Short
Medium
Long
Overview
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Comments

Connect With Us

instagramlinkedinyoutube

About Benzinga

Market Resources

Trading Tools & Education

Ring the Bell

© 2025 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved