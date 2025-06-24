June 24, 2025 7:15 PM 1 min read

Here's How Much You Would Have Made Owning Casella Waste Systems Stock In The Last 10 Years

by Benzinga Insights Benzinga Staff Writer
Casella Waste Systems CWST has outperformed the market over the past 10 years by 24.16% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 35.58%. Currently, Casella Waste Systems has a market capitalization of $7.47 billion.

Buying $100 In CWST: If an investor had bought $100 of CWST stock 10 years ago, it would be worth $2,102.50 today based on a price of $117.74 for CWST at the time of writing.

Casella Waste Systems's Performance Over Last 10 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Overview
